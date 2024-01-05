Friday's contest features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-5) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) squaring off at Corbett Sports Center (on January 5) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for N.C. A&T.

The Aggies are coming off of a 90-30 win over Averett in their most recent game on Saturday.

N.C. A&T vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, Charleston (SC) 64

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win this season came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings. The Aggies secured the 56-51 win on the road on November 15.

N.C. A&T 2023-24 Best Wins

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 149) on November 15

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 156) on November 19

66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 208) on December 20

57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 299) on December 19

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Jordyn Dorsey: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) D'Mya Tucker: 12.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Chaniya Clark: 8.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

8.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Paris Locke: 4.1 PTS, 32.7 FG%

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (179th in college basketball) and allow 57.8 per contest (69th in college basketball).

In home games, the Aggies are putting up 22.6 more points per game (78) than they are in away games (55.4).

N.C. A&T is ceding 43.3 points per game this season at home, which is 22.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (65.8).

