Moore County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Moore County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Pines High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Robbins, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
