Lee County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lee County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
