The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)

Lakers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)

Lakers (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Grizzlies (13-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% less often than the Lakers (15-20-0) this season.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.7%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 38.2% of the time this season (13 out of 34). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (18 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-8, a better mark than the Grizzlies have recorded (5-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are posting 113.7 points per game (19th-ranked in league). They are ceding 114.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (16th-ranked).

This season, Los Angeles is averaging 43.7 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 assists per game.

So far this season, Los Angeles is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).

While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in three-pointers per game with 10.7 (third-worst), they rank 24th in the league with a 35.1% three-point percentage.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the NBA (106.9 points per game). On defense, they are 13th (113.4 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds (42 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists (24 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (14.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

