Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Drury light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- In six of 38 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Drury's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:53
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
