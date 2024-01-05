If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Iredell County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Lincoln Charter High School