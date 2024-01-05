Alexander Ovechkin and Sebastian Aho are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at Capital One Arena on Friday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 17:54 per game.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 38 games, with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ovechkin has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games for Washington, good for 24 points.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 2 2 3 at Penguins Jan. 2 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Dylan Strome has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 13 goals and nine assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.