Seth Jarvis and Dylan Strome are two of the best players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (43 points), via collected 15 goals and 28 assists.

Jarvis has chipped in with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists).

Martin Necas has 26 points for Carolina, via nine goals and 17 assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has collected 16 assists and eight goals in 36 games. That's good for 24 points.

Washington's Strome has posted 22 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and nine assists.

This season, John Carlson has scored two goals and contributed 18 assists for Washington, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 7-3-3 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 15 games, he has 414 saves, and has allowed 32 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 4th 33.3 Shots 27.8 29th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 5th 27.27% Power Play % 13.73% 27th 9th 83.06% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

