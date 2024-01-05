Hurricanes vs. Capitals January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Seth Jarvis and Dylan Strome are two of the best players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (43 points), via collected 15 goals and 28 assists.
- Jarvis has chipped in with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists).
- Martin Necas has 26 points for Carolina, via nine goals and 17 assists.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.
Capitals Players to Watch
- Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has collected 16 assists and eight goals in 36 games. That's good for 24 points.
- Washington's Strome has posted 22 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and nine assists.
- This season, John Carlson has scored two goals and contributed 18 assists for Washington, giving him a point total of 20.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 7-3-3 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 15 games, he has 414 saves, and has allowed 32 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|30th
|14th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|2.89
|11th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|20th
|5th
|27.27%
|Power Play %
|13.73%
|27th
|9th
|83.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.08%
|12th
