The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) go up against the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 6-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 18th.

The Hornets average only 2.1 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bulls give up (112.1).

Charlotte is 7-9 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (110.9), but also concede fewer at home (119.0) than away (121.9).

At home Charlotte is giving up 119.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than it is on the road (121.9).

The Hornets collect 0.7 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than away (25.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries