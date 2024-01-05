North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the High Point Christian Academy vs. Forsyth Country Day School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is a matchup between NCISAA teams in Lewisville, NC on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), with Forsyth Country Day School hosting High Point Christian Academy.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
High Point vs. Forsyth Co. Day Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Forsyth County Games Today
Hickory Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Guilford County Games Today
Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grimsley High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
