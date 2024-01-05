We have an intriguing high school matchup -- North Hills Christian School vs. Harris Chapel Christian Academy -- in Salisbury, NC on Friday, January 5, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris Chapel vs. North Hills Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Rowan County Games Today

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Thomasville, NC
  • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Caldwell County Games Today

South Caldwell High School at McDowell High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Marion, NC
  • Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.