Harnett County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Harnett County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.