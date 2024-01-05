Halifax County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Halifax County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke Rapids High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.