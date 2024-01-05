The nine matches today in the Great Ocean Road Open round of 32 include No. 49-ranked Yannick Hanfmann matching up against No. 46 Lorenzo Sonego.

Great Ocean Road Open Info

Tournament: The Great Ocean Road Open

The Great Ocean Road Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: January 8

January 8 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Great Ocean Road Open Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Jack Draper +400 1st Sebastian Korda +550 2nd Nicolas Jarry +600 3rd Tommy Paul +650 4th Alexander Bublik +800 5th Miomir Kecmanovic +1000 6th Alexander Shevchenko +1200 7th Lorenzo Musetti +1600 8th Matteo Arnaldi +1800 9th Lorenzo Sonego +1800 9th

Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Jack Draper vs. Sebastian Baez Round of 32 12:35 AM ET Draper (-550) Baez (+360) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alexander Shevchenko Round of 32 1:30 AM ET Shevchenko (-140) Etcheverry (+110) Mackenzie McDonald vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Round of 32 4:45 AM ET Kecmanovic (-200) McDonald (+155) Dusan Lajovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Round of 32 5:15 AM ET Kokkinakis (-210) Lajovic (+160) Matteo Arnaldi vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Round of 32 6:30 PM ET Arnaldi (-650) Zapata Miralles (+400) Christopher O'Connell vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 32 7:30 PM ET Rinderknech (-140) O'Connell (+110) Alex Bolt vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Round of 32 7:50 PM ET Bolt (-145) Seyboth Wild (+110) Jordan Thompson vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Round of 32 8:50 PM ET Thompson (-500) Diaz Acosta (+333) Yannick Hanfmann vs. Lorenzo Sonego Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Sonego (-165) Hanfmann (+130)

Odds for the Rest of the Field

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Daniel Evans +2000 11th Rinky Hijikata +2000 11th Jiri Lehecka +2200 13th Jordan Thompson +2200 13th Dusan Lajovic +2500 15th Christopher O'Connell +3300 16th Yannick Hanfmann +3300 16th Arthur Rinderknech +3300 16th Facundo Diaz Acosta +6600 19th Thiago Seyboth Wild +6600 19th Alex Bolt +6600 19th Bernabe Zapata Miralles +6600 19th Adam Walton +6600 19th James Mccabe +6600 19th

