Gaston County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Gaston County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
