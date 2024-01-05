In Forsyth County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School