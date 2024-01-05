On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Washington High School will host Farmville Central High School in a game between Eastern Plains 2A teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Farmville C. vs. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Washington, NC

Washington, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Beaufort County Games Today

Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pitt County Games Today

The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bethel, NC

Bethel, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bertie High School at Gates County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gatesville, NC

Gatesville, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School