Mount Tabor High School will host Davie County High School in Central Piedmont 4A action on Friday, January 5 at 8:15 PM ET.

Davie vs. Mount Tabor Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Forsyth County Games Today

Hickory Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Jamestown, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School

  • Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Lewisville, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
  • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Winston Salem, NC
  • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Kernersville, NC
  • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Clemmons, NC
  • Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • Conference: Conference 34 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop McGuinness High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Kernersville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

