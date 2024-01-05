Mount Tabor High School will host Davie County High School in Central Piedmont 4A action on Friday, January 5 at 8:15 PM ET.

Davie vs. Mount Tabor Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Forsyth County Games Today

Hickory Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5

6:56 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

