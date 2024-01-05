Davie County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Davie County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
