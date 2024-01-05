Davidson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Davidson County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Montgomery High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Denton, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
