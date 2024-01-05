The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cumberland County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School