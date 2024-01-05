Chatham Charter School is on the road versus Providence Grove High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Chatham Charter vs. Prov. Grove Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Climax, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games Today

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Winston Salem, NC
  • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Trinity, NC
  • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Randleman, NC
  • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Ramseur, NC
  • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chatham County Games Today

Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Siler City, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Graham High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Graham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

