Catawba County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Catawba County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
