In Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A action on Friday, January 5, Vance County High School will host Carrboro High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Carrboro vs. Vance County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Henderson, NC

Henderson, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games Today

Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School