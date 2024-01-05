In Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A action on Friday, January 5, Vance County High School will host Carrboro High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carrboro vs. Vance County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Henderson, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games Today

Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chapel Hill, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Graham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chapel Hill, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Hillsborough, NC
  • Conference: Central 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.