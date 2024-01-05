The Stony Brook Seawolves (10-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Campbell Camels (7-4) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

The Camels' 65.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 57.5 the Seawolves allow.

When it scores more than 57.5 points, Campbell is 7-0.

Stony Brook's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.9 points.

The Seawolves score 77.5 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 50.7 the Camels allow.

Stony Brook has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Campbell has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

This season the Seawolves are shooting 45.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Camels concede.

The Camels' 44.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Seawolves have conceded.

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 61.1 FG% Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71)

9.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71) Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Schedule