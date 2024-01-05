How to Watch the Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (10-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Campbell Camels (7-4) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Campbell vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison
- The Camels' 65.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 57.5 the Seawolves allow.
- When it scores more than 57.5 points, Campbell is 7-0.
- Stony Brook's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.9 points.
- The Seawolves score 77.5 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 50.7 the Camels allow.
- Stony Brook has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- Campbell has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
- This season the Seawolves are shooting 45.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Camels concede.
- The Camels' 44.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Seawolves have conceded.
Campbell Leaders
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 61.1 FG%
- Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71)
- Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
Campbell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Lancaster Bible
|W 99-28
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 54-39
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ High Point
|L 48-47
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/12/2024
|Elon
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
