Caldwell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Caldwell County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.
Caldwell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Caldwell High School at McDowell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marion, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
