If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Caldwell County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caldwell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Caldwell High School at McDowell High School