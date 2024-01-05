The Campbell Camels versus the Stony Brook Seawolves is one of 10 games on Friday's college basketball slate that has a CAA team in play.

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Hampton Pirates at Drexel Dragons 6:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 - Charleston (SC) Cougars at North Carolina A&T Aggies 6:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 - Campbell Camels at Stony Brook Seawolves 6:30 PM ET, Friday, January 5 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Camels at Stony Brook Seawolves 6:30 PM ET, Friday, January 5 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Towson Tigers at Elon Phoenix 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Northeastern Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Northeastern Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Hofstra Pride 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 -

