Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Buncombe County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Buncombe High School at T.C. Roberson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A

The Mountain 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School