North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Ben L. Smith High School vs. Dudley High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Mid-State 3A action on Friday, January 5, Dudley High School will host Ben L. Smith High School at 8:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ben L. Smith vs. Dudley Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Guilford County Games Today
Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grimsley High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
