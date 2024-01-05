In So Meck 4A play on Friday, January 5, Myers Park High School will host Ardrey Kell High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ardrey Kell vs. Myers Park Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: St. George, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Fletcher School at Jackson Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Cornelius, NC
  • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Butler High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Matthews, NC
  • Conference: Southwestern 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Independence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Conference: Southwestern 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Huntersville, NC
  • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvian Community School at Christ the King Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Huntersville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.