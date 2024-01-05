The Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Davis, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davis, in his most recent time out, had 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks in a 110-96 loss to the Heat.

We're going to look at Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.4 29.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 12.2 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.0 PRA -- 41.1 45.5 PR -- 37.8 41.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Davis is responsible for attempting 18.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.4 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 113.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have allowed 46.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 19 11 5 0 6 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.