Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School will host Anson Senior High School in Rocky River 2A/3A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anson Senior vs. CATA Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Union County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: New London, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Waxhaw, NC
  • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Monroe High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tabernacle Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.