On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Svechnikov has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

Svechnikov has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 13.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 2 2 0 16:04 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:48 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 16:07 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

