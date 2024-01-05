How to Watch the 76ers vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (19-15) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
76ers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.
- The 76ers score 7.4 more points per game (120.7) than the Knicks give up (113.3).
- When Philadelphia totals more than 113.3 points, it is 19-5.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.
- The Knicks' 115.3 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.5 points, New York is 17-8.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers are averaging 122.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (118.4).
- Philadelphia gives up 109.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.0 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the 76ers have played worse at home this year, sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game, compared to 12.3 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.0% three-point percentage at home and a 37.0% mark in road games.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 114.9 points per game at home, 0.6 fewer points than away (115.5). Defensively they concede 108.4 per game, 8.3 fewer points than away (116.7).
- New York gives up 108.4 points per game at home, and 116.7 on the road.
- This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (24.3 per game) than away (23.5).
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Covington
|Questionable
|Knee
|Furkan Korkmaz
|Questionable
|Illness
|De'Anthony Melton
|Out
|Back
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Malachi Flynn
|Questionable
|Ankle
