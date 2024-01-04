The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 81.7 points per game, 18 more points than the 63.7 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Wake Forest is 4-9 when it allows fewer than 81.7 points.

The Demon Deacons average 59.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 55.4 the Hokies give up.

Wake Forest has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 55.4 points.

Virginia Tech is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 59.3 points.

The Demon Deacons are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (33.3%).

The Hokies shoot 47.6% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Demon Deacons concede.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 28.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 28.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Kaia Harrison: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Malaya Cowles: 10.2 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.2 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alexandria Scruggs: 7.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Schedule