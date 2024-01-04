Wake County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durham Academy at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
