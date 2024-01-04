Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-0 CAA) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garfield Turner: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank
293rd 69.3 Points Scored 85.4 20th
9th 60.3 Points Allowed 70.6 175th
28th 41.6 Rebounds 35.5 231st
47th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th
328th 5.4 3pt Made 9.4 45th
278th 12.0 Assists 13.2 208th
205th 12.1 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

