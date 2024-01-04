The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) hope to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

This season, UNC Wilmington has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 39th.

The Seahawks put up 22.1 more points per game (85.8) than the Dragons give up (63.7).

When it scores more than 63.7 points, UNC Wilmington is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington averaged 12.3 more points per game at home (75.5) than away (63.2).

The Seahawks conceded fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than on the road (68.4) last season.

At home, UNC Wilmington drained 7.3 triples per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule