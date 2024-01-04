How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) hope to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Stony Brook vs Northeastern (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Campbell vs N.C. A&T (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Hampton vs Delaware (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Elon vs William & Mary (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Charleston (SC) vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- This season, UNC Wilmington has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 39th.
- The Seahawks put up 22.1 more points per game (85.8) than the Dragons give up (63.7).
- When it scores more than 63.7 points, UNC Wilmington is 9-2.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington averaged 12.3 more points per game at home (75.5) than away (63.2).
- The Seahawks conceded fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than on the road (68.4) last season.
- At home, UNC Wilmington drained 7.3 triples per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 106-90
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|1/11/2024
|Monmouth
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
