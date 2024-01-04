The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) hope to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • This season, UNC Wilmington has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 39th.
  • The Seahawks put up 22.1 more points per game (85.8) than the Dragons give up (63.7).
  • When it scores more than 63.7 points, UNC Wilmington is 9-2.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington averaged 12.3 more points per game at home (75.5) than away (63.2).
  • The Seahawks conceded fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than on the road (68.4) last season.
  • At home, UNC Wilmington drained 7.3 triples per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia Southern W 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Marshall W 78-69 Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas L 106-90 Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ Towson - SECU Arena
1/11/2024 Monmouth - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

