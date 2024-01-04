How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) aim to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 21-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.
- The Nuggets score 115.1 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.
- When Denver scores more than 116.3 points, it is 14-3.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (45.9%).
- Golden State is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
- The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up.
- Golden State is 14-11 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 119.9 points per game in home games, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.7 points per game, compared to 109.8 away from home.
- In home games, the Nuggets are draining 2.2 more threes per game (13.2) than in road games (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to on the road (36.1%).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Warriors average 115.8 points per game, 2.5 less than on the road (118.3). Defensively they allow 115.8 points per game at home, 1.1 less than away (116.9).
- At home, Golden State gives up 115.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 116.9.
- The Warriors collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (28.4) than away (27.5).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Hamstring
