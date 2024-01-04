The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Syracuse Orange (11-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Orange put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 56.9 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.9 points, Syracuse is 11-1.

North Carolina has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.

The 70.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 9.7 more points than the Orange allow (61.2).

North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Syracuse is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Orange give up.

The Orange's 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Maria Gakdeng: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 67.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 67.1 FG% Lexi Donarski: 11.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

11.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Indya Nivar: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

North Carolina Schedule