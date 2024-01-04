The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) play the Syracuse Orange (10-1) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

North Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Indya Nivar: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 19.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

