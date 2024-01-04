The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will try to continue a 13-game win run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have won four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles' 85.2 points per game are 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Florida State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

NC State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 85.2 points.

The Wolfpack score 10.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Seminoles give up (68.3).

NC State is 11-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Florida State is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

The Wolfpack are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles allow to opponents (36.4%).

The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule