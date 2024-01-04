A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Seminoles, winners of four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Florida State is 11-3.

NC State's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.

The Wolfpack score 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles allow.

NC State is 11-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Florida State is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles shoot 43.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

NC State Schedule