NC State vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Wolfpack are coming off of a 72-61 win over Virginia in their last outing on Sunday.
NC State vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66
NC State Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Wolfpack picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-60 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
- NC State has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
- The Wolfpack have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31
- 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
- River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack's +296 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (50th in college basketball).
