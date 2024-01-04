Thursday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their last game on Sunday, the Wolfpack earned a 72-61 victory over Virginia.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature win of the season came in a 78-60 victory versus the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

NC State has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

The Wolfpack have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (five).

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack average 79.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +296 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.8 points per game.

