NC State vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of NC State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Wolfpack enter this matchup following a 72-61 victory over Virginia on Sunday.
NC State vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66
Other ACC Predictions
- Duke vs Louisville
- Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest
- Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- Virginia vs Georgia Tech
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack beat the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31
- 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
- River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack have a +296 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 56.3 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.
