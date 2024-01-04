The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -1.5 142.5

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T has played nine games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

N.C. A&T's games this year have had a 154.6-point total on average, 12.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

N.C. A&T's ATS record is 6-6-0 this year.

N.C. A&T has a 6-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark from Campbell.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 3 30% 68.5 137.8 63.9 149.2 131.1 N.C. A&T 9 75% 69.3 137.8 85.3 149.2 145.8

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies score 5.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Camels allow their opponents to score (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, N.C. A&T is 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 4-6-0 2-4 4-6-0 N.C. A&T 6-6-0 6-6 9-3-0

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell N.C. A&T 8-6 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 4-10 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

