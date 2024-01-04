The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

N.C. A&T has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Aggies are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels sit at 334th.

The Aggies score an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 63.9 the Fighting Camels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, N.C. A&T is 2-6.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.

N.C. A&T made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule