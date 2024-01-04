How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- N.C. A&T has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels sit at 334th.
- The Aggies score an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 63.9 the Fighting Camels give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, N.C. A&T is 2-6.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.
- N.C. A&T made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|L 68-60
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 94-69
|EagleBank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|1/11/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
