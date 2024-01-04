Lee County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lee County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grace Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.