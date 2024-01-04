The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 48.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.4% the Tribe's opponents have shot this season.
  • Elon is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 286th.
  • The Phoenix put up an average of 80.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 74 the Tribe give up.
  • When it scores more than 74 points, Elon is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • Elon is putting up more points at home (94.8 per game) than on the road (66.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Phoenix are conceding 12.2 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (84).
  • At home, Elon drains 8.4 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.4%) than away (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Bridgewater (VA) W 104-70 Schar Center
12/22/2023 @ South Carolina L 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/29/2023 Valparaiso W 82-78 Schar Center
1/4/2024 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 N.C. A&T - Schar Center
1/11/2024 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.