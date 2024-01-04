The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 48.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.4% the Tribe's opponents have shot this season.

Elon is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 286th.

The Phoenix put up an average of 80.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 74 the Tribe give up.

When it scores more than 74 points, Elon is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Home & Away Comparison

Elon is putting up more points at home (94.8 per game) than on the road (66.8).

In 2023-24 the Phoenix are conceding 12.2 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (84).

At home, Elon drains 8.4 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.4%) than away (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule