How to Watch Elon vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Hampton vs Delaware (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Charleston (SC) vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Campbell vs N.C. A&T (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- UNC Wilmington vs Drexel (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Stony Brook vs Northeastern (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 48.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.4% the Tribe's opponents have shot this season.
- Elon is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 286th.
- The Phoenix put up an average of 80.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 74 the Tribe give up.
- When it scores more than 74 points, Elon is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- Elon is putting up more points at home (94.8 per game) than on the road (66.8).
- In 2023-24 the Phoenix are conceding 12.2 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (84).
- At home, Elon drains 8.4 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.4%) than away (32.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|W 104-70
|Schar Center
|12/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/29/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 82-78
|Schar Center
|1/4/2024
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Schar Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.